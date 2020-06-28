Everything you ever wanted to know about the Georgians, but were afraid to ask
Kate Smith responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about British society during the 18th and early 19th centuries
In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Kate Smith responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about British society during the 18th and early 19th centuries.
- Listen to more episodes in our ‘Everything you wanted to know’ podcast series
How to download the History Extra podcast