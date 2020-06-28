Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. Everything you ever wanted to know about the Georgians, but were afraid to ask

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Georgians, but were afraid to ask

Kate Smith responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about British society during the 18th and early 19th centuries

The Baillie Family c1784, by Thomas Gainsborough

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Kate Smith responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about British society during the 18th and early 19th centuries.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

The Baillie Family c1784, by Thomas Gainsborough
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Portrait of Jane Austen (1775-1817). Private Collection. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Georgian

Austen’s influences: Lucy Worsley on the author’s life and work

podcast-logo_v4_36-8a1e71d
Tudor

Jane Austen and Tudor London

Equestrian statue of Robert E. Lee, Richmond (Photo by Library of Congress)
Victorian

Who should we commemorate?

By the time George II came to the throne in 1727, Britain was a nation addicted to gaming. A Georgian gaming table is shown in this sketch by Thomas Rowlandson. (Photo by Culture Club/Getty Images)
Georgian

“A nation addicted to gaming”: the Georgians’ crackdown on addictive betting