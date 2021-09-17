Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. Extraordinary hoaxes of the 18th century 
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Extraordinary hoaxes of the 18th century 

Ian Keable describes some of the most audacious, bizarre and inventive pranks that fooled Georgian Britain 

Ian Keable describes some of the most audacious, bizarre and inventive pranks that fooled Georgian Britain. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

From a woman who seemingly gave birth to rabbits to a man who claimed he could climb inside a wine bottle, Ian Keable – author of The Century of Deception – describes some of the most audacious, bizarre and inventive pranks that fooled Georgian Britain.

Advertisement

Ian Keable is the author of The Century of Deception: The Birth of the Hoax in Eighteenth Century England (Westbourne Press, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: Weird and wonderful history

Ian Keable describes some of the most audacious, bizarre and inventive pranks that fooled Georgian Britain. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
HEX Subs Nov 274 Sidebar 1200 x 800

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW