A family history of France

Emma Rothschild follows one family's fate to explore how the French nation changed across the 18th and 19th centuries

Published:

Following the fortunes of one extended family in a south-western French town in the 18th and 19th centuries, Emma Rothschild’s Cundill History Prize-shortlisted book An Infinite History builds up a picture of what life was like for ordinary people in provincial France. She tells Rhiannon Davies how generations of the family survived revolution, wars and sweeping economic changes, to reveal a fascinating story of France’s history from below.

Emma Rothschild is the author of An Infinite History: The Story of a Family in France Over Three Centuries (Princeton, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

