French Revolution podcast episodes
The French Revolution: Everything you need to know.
Marisa Linton responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the dramatic events that engulfed France in the late 18th century
Marie Antoinette in her own words.
Catriona Seth rexamines what Marie Antoinette’s letters can reveal about the life and character of the doomed Queen of France
The dangerous road to the Bastille.
Robert Darnton guides us through the streets of Paris in the decades leading up to the French Revolution
Robespierre's brutal downfall.
Colin Jones tells the story of Maximilien Robespierre’s fall from power – a dramatic 24 hours that ended with the revolutionary titan facing the guillotine
Friends or enemies? Anglo-French relations.
Historians Fabrice Bensimon and Renaud Morieux consider the complex relationship between France and Britain in the 18th and 19th centuries
The failings of the French Revolution.
Stephen Clarke argues that our views of the events of 1789 and beyond need to be completely revised