History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. George III: the tyrant who lost America?
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

George III: the tyrant who lost America?

Andrew Roberts discusses his landmark new biography of King George III and takes on some of the myths that have surrounded the monarch

George III. (Image by Alamy)

Published:

Historian Andrew Roberts discusses his landmark new biography of King George III with Rob Attar. He takes on some of the myths that have surrounded the king, such as: Was he really a tyrant? Was his “madness” caused by porphyria? And how responsible was he for the loss of the American colonies?

Advertisement

Andrew Roberts is the author of George III: The Life and Reign of Britain’s Most Misunderstood Monarch (Allen Lane, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: North America

George III. (Image by Alamy)
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021 sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW