All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
George III: the tyrant who lost America?
Andrew Roberts discusses his landmark new biography of King George III and takes on some of the myths that have surrounded the monarch
Published:
Historian Andrew Roberts discusses his landmark new biography of King George III with Rob Attar. He takes on some of the myths that have surrounded the king, such as: Was he really a tyrant? Was his “madness” caused by porphyria? And how responsible was he for the loss of the American colonies?
- Read more from Andrew Roberts on George III’s re-evaluation
Andrew Roberts is the author of George III: The Life and Reign of Britain’s Most Misunderstood Monarch (Allen Lane, 2021)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast