History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. Georgian Britain: the highs and lows of a transformative age
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Georgian Britain: the highs and lows of a transformative age

Penelope J Corfield discusses the highs and lows of the Georgian era, from the abolition movement to the gin craze 

Pod Penelope Corfield WL

Published:

The long 18th century saw Britain undergo colossal changes, from growing overseas expansion and the transformation of attitudes towards disability, to the sexualisation of popular culture. Penelope J Corfield speaks to Rhiannon Davies about this explosive era of British history.

Advertisement

Penelope J Corfield is the author of The Georgians: The Deeds and Misdeeds of 18th Century Britain (Yale University Press, 2022)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

Rhiannon Davies

Rhiannon Davies

Social networks

Section editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Pod Penelope Corfield WL
Learn more about this subject
Subs Jan 2022-Feb Sidebar

Sav 50% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW