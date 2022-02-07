All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Georgian Britain: the highs and lows of a transformative age
Penelope J Corfield discusses the highs and lows of the Georgian era, from the abolition movement to the gin craze
The long 18th century saw Britain undergo colossal changes, from growing overseas expansion and the transformation of attitudes towards disability, to the sexualisation of popular culture. Penelope J Corfield speaks to Rhiannon Davies about this explosive era of British history.
- Read more from Penelope Corfield | “The Georgian era was a time of experimentation and invention”
Penelope J Corfield is the author of The Georgians: The Deeds and Misdeeds of 18th Century Britain (Yale University Press, 2022)
