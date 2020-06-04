Henry Avery: the legendary 17th-century pirate
Steven Johnson tells the story of the infamous 17th-century pirate Henry Avery, whose audacious raid on an Indian treasure ship sparked a global manhunt
Bestselling author Steven Johnson talks to us about his new book, Enemy of All Mankind, which tells the story of the infamous 17th-century English pirate Henry Avery, whose audacious raid on an Indian treasure ship sparked a global manhunt
How to download the History Extra podcast