Henry Avery: the legendary 17th-century pirate

Steven Johnson tells the story of the infamous 17th-century pirate Henry Avery, whose audacious raid on an Indian treasure ship sparked a global manhunt

The pirate John Avery and his crew capture the the Moghul emperor Aurangzeb 's ship in the Indian ocean in the late 17th century. (Photo by Getty Images)

Bestselling author Steven Johnson talks to us about his new book, Enemy of All Mankind, which tells the story of the infamous 17th-century English pirate Henry Avery, whose audacious raid on an Indian treasure ship sparked a global manhunt

