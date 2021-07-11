Accessibility Links

The Highland Clearances: everything you wanted to know

Sir Tom Devine responds to listener questions on the causes and consequences of one of the most notorious episodes of Scottish history

Sir Tom Devine responds to listener questions on the causes and consequences of one of the most notorious episodes of Scottish history. (Image by Getty Images)

Who was to blame for the Highland Clearances? Why did they happen? And what became of those who were forcibly evicted? In the latest episode in our series on history’s biggest topics, historian Sir Tom Devine, author of The Scottish Clearances: A History of the Dispossessed, responds to listener questions on the causes and consequences of one of the most notorious episodes of Scottish history.

Tom Devine is the author of The Scottish Clearances: A History of the Dispossessed, 1600-1900 (Allen Lane, 2018)

