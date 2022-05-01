HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass: Restoration to Regency (1660–1837) with Tracy Borman

Beginning with the “Merrie Monarch”, Charles II, this episode explores one of the most pivotal moments in the history of the crown: the so-called Glorious Revolution of 1688. This ushered in a new, constitutional monarchy: from that point onwards, monarchs did not rule; they merely reigned. But what seemed a humiliating concession ensured the survival of the British monarchy at a time when royal dynasties across Europe were falling prey to bloody revolution. The advent of the Hanoverians witnessed the continuing retreat of the crown as a political force, but the emergence of its charitable role. This brought the monarchy ever closer to the people, which in turn helped to weather crises such as the American Revolution and the “madness” of George III.

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. Dr Borman has presented a number of history programmes for Channel 5. She is a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine and gives talks on her books across the country and abroad. She works part-time as joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as chief executive of the Heritage Education Trust.