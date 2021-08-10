Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. How should we teach the slave trade?

How should we teach the slave trade?

Teachers Richard Kennett and Tom Allen discuss a new textbook on the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the city of Bristol 

Teachers Richard Kennett and Tom Allen discuss how they have worked with six other teachers to create a new textbook on Bristol and the transatlantic slave trade. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Bristol was heavily involved in the transatlantic slave trade, and reaped the rewards of plantation profits. Teachers Richard Kennett and Tom Allen discuss how they have worked with six other teachers to create a new textbook on this previously overlooked element of the city’s history, and its impact on Bristol today.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: Black history

Teachers Richard Kennett and Tom Allen discuss how they have worked with six other teachers to create a new textbook on Bristol and the transatlantic slave trade. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW