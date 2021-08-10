How should we teach the slave trade?
Teachers Richard Kennett and Tom Allen discuss a new textbook on the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the city of Bristol
Bristol was heavily involved in the transatlantic slave trade, and reaped the rewards of plantation profits. Teachers Richard Kennett and Tom Allen discuss how they have worked with six other teachers to create a new textbook on this previously overlooked element of the city’s history, and its impact on Bristol today.
