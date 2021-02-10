Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. How slavery fuelled the British empire
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

How slavery fuelled the British empire

Padraic X Scanlan discusses how slavery fuelled the British empire and explores the complicated motivations of abolitionists

Padraic X Scanlan discusses how slavery fuelled the British empire and explores the complicated motivations of abolitionists. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Padraic X Scanlan discusses his book Slave Empire: How Slavery Built modern Britain, which examines how slavery fuelled the British empire and explores the complicated, often contradictory, motivations of abolitionists.

Advertisement

Padraic X Scanlan is the author of Slave Empire: How Slavery Built Modern Britain (Robinson, 2020)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Black history

Padraic X Scanlan discusses how slavery fuelled the British empire and explores the complicated motivations of abolitionists. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
History Magazines 50 subscription

Save a huge 50% off a subscription to your favourite history magazine

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Stella Dadzie on the HistoryExtra podcast (Image by Getty Images)
Georgian

Enslaved women & resistance

American abolitionist and writer Frederick Douglass, c 1866. (Photo by Shutterstock)
Victorian

African American abolitionists in Britain

Vincent Brown talks about 'Tacky's Revolt' on the HistoryExtra podcast.
Georgian

An Atlantic slave war

The Haiti slave revolt. (Image by Getty)
Georgian

Slave revolt