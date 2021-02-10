All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
How slavery fuelled the British empire
Padraic X Scanlan discusses how slavery fuelled the British empire and explores the complicated motivations of abolitionists
Published:
Padraic X Scanlan discusses his book Slave Empire: How Slavery Built modern Britain, which examines how slavery fuelled the British empire and explores the complicated, often contradictory, motivations of abolitionists.
Padraic X Scanlan is the author of Slave Empire: How Slavery Built Modern Britain (Robinson, 2020)
