How Walter Scott’s stories shaped Scotland

Annika Bautz discusses how the writing and poetry of Walter Scott transformed how the world saw Scotland

Published:

An outpouring of bestselling novels and poems flowed from Walter Scott’s pen – from Waverley to Rob Roy. In fact, his writing was so influential that it helped overhaul the world’s view of Scotland, making it synonymous with the Highlands, romantic landscapes and clan honour. Annika Bautz discusses the writer’s work and the impact he had on perceptions of the country.

