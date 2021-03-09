Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. Did Marie Antoinette really say “let them eat cake”?

Did Marie Antoinette really say “let them eat cake”?

Marie Antoinette, infamous for her lavish and luxurious lifestyle, had such little regard for the peasants of her country that when she learned that they had no bread to eat, she merely declared "let them eat cake" instead – or did she? Discover who really said the phrase and its meaning here...

A portrait of Marie Antoinette

Published:

If French queen Marie Antoinette did utter the words “let them eat cake”,  she was being terribly unoriginal.

Advertisement

Although its true provenance is uncertain, this attack on privilege existed long before the French Revolution, and was only attached to the queen 50 years after she lost her head.

According to historian Nancy Barker, it was “an old chestnut” used to criticise Bourbon ladies, including Louis XV’s daughters. Philosopher Rousseau wrote a very similar anecdote about a “great princess” – five years before Marie Antoinette even arrived in France.

While it was reported that a cruel politician snarled “let them eat hay”, there is no contemporary evidence that revolutionaries levelled this familiar accusation against Marie Antoinette – the earliest known source for this enduring myth is a French journal of 1843.

Answered by one of our Q&A experts, historian and author Emily Brand

Advertisement

This article was taken from BBC History Revealed magazine

Tags

More on: France

Holding image
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 3 issues for only £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

The dark art of blackmail prepared Charles Théveneau de Morande well for a career in espionage. (Alamy)
Georgian

18th century espionage: the French spy in London

A portrait of Marie Antoinette dated 1783 and painted by Vigée-Le Brun. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Georgian

The life and death of Marie Antoinette: everything you need to know about the last queen of France

Mary, Queen of Scots and her ladies-in-waiting. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Tudor

Mary, Queen of Scots: what happened to her ladies-in-waiting?

A 15th-century map of the world illustrating a Latin edition of Ptolemy's the 'Geography'. (Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
General prehistory

12 alternative giant leaps for mankind – from carnivorism to Magna Carta