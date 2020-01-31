Accessibility Links

The woman who gave birth to rabbits

Karen Harvey explores the unusual case of Mary Toft who caused a sensation in 1726 by apparently giving birth to rabbits

The 18th-century rabbit breeding hoax (Photo by Getty Images)

Historian Karen Harvey explores the unusual case of Mary Toft who caused a sensation in 1726 by apparently giving birth to rabbits. Karen considers what the story and the reactions to it can tell us about Georgian Britain

Historian Karen Harvey explores the unusual case of Mary Toft who caused a sensation in 1726 by apparently giving birth to rabbits. Karen considers what the story and the reactions to it can tell us about Georgian Britain

Did medieval people take baths? This 15th-century illustration would suggest so – and shows a man climbing out of a tub. Medieval doctors prescribed bathing as a cure for conditions ranging from bladder stones to melancholy. (Photo by Bridgeman)
18th August 1819: 'The Massacre of Peterloo or Britons Strike Home', by George Cruikshank (Photo by Spencer Arnold/Getty Images)
Picture depicting the Rabbit Woman of Godalming
A man helps his partner to dress by lacing her corset. (Photo by Frank Martin)
