The woman who gave birth to rabbits
Karen Harvey explores the unusual case of Mary Toft who caused a sensation in 1726 by apparently giving birth to rabbits
Historian Karen Harvey explores the unusual case of Mary Toft who caused a sensation in 1726 by apparently giving birth to rabbits. Karen considers what the story and the reactions to it can tell us about Georgian Britain
Historian Karen Harvey explores the unusual case of Mary Toft who caused a sensation in 1726 by apparently giving birth to rabbits. Karen considers what the story and the reactions to it can tell us about Georgian Britain
How to download the History Extra podcast