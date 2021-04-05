The feminist who waged war on smallpox
Jo Willett tells the story of Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, who pioneered smallpox inoculation almost a century before Edward Jenner
Published:
Mary Wortley Montagu is one of the most important figures in the battle to combat smallpox, so why is this 18th-century aristocrat so little-known today? Jo Willett, author of The Pioneering Life of Mary Wortley Montagu, shares the story of a fiercely independent scientist, feminist and woman of letters who changed the course of medical history.
Jo Willett is the author of The Pioneering Life of Mary Wortley Montagu: Scientist and Feminist (Pen & Sword, 2021)
