Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. The feminist who waged war on smallpox

The feminist who waged war on smallpox

Jo Willett tells the story of Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, who pioneered smallpox inoculation almost a century before Edward Jenner

Portrait of Lady Mary Wortley Montagu (1689-1762) by Joseph Highmore (Photo by Alamy)

Published:

Mary Wortley Montagu is one of the most important figures in the battle to combat smallpox, so why is this 18th-century aristocrat so little-known today? Jo Willett, author of The Pioneering Life of Mary Wortley Montagu, shares the story of a fiercely independent scientist, feminist and woman of letters who changed the course of medical history.

Advertisement

Jo Willett is the author of The Pioneering Life of Mary Wortley Montagu: Scientist and Feminist (Pen & Sword, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

Portrait of Lady Mary Wortley Montagu (1689-1762) by Joseph Highmore (Photo by Alamy)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 6 issues for only £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

The Featherington sisters (played by Nichola Coughlan, Harriet Cains and Polly Walker) curtsey to Queen Charlotte in Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’ as part of their debutante debut. (Photo by LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020)
General Modern

From balls to Bridgerton: a brief history of debutantes and the social season

An illustration showing interior of the House of Commons
Georgian

9 things you didn’t know about the history of parliament

The British home has changed substantially in the past 300 years (Illustration by Ed Crooks)
General Modern

The evolution of the British home: from the Georgian era to the present day

18 August 1819: British soldiers charging the crowd at St Peter's Fields, Manchester, during a meeting called in support of political reform. (Photo by Spencer Arnold Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Georgian

A “more shocking” massacre? How we might have overestimated the Peterloo crowds