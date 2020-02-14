Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. Michael Wood on the Peterloo photograph

Michael Wood on the Peterloo photograph

Michael Wood talks to us about a photograph that links his family to the Peterloo massacre of 1819

Michael Wood at BBC History Magazine's History Weekend in Chester (Photo byVictoria Tetley / VJT Photography)

The acclaimed popular historian and broadcaster Michael Wood talks to us about a photograph he discovered that links his family to the infamous Peterloo massacre of 1819.

How to download the History Extra podcast

The acclaimed popular historian and broadcaster Michael Wood talks to us about a photograph he discovered that links his family to the infamous Peterloo massacre of 1819.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: England

Stonemason Andrew Ziminski. (Photo by David Hampton)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Peterloo Massacre podcast.
Georgian

Peterloo: the story of a massacre

Cavalry charge into a crowd of protesters at St Peter's Field, Manchester, as depicted in an 1819 engraving. What followed was the worst violence ever to occur at a political meeting in Britain. (Picture by Alamy)
Georgian

The Peterloo Massacre: what did it achieve?

The leader of the Luddites, 1812. Found in the collection of British Museum. Anonymous artist. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Georgian

5 of the worst years in British history

Hallie Rubenhold. (Photo by Fran Monks)
Victorian

The women killed by Jack the Ripper