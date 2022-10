In 1789, a group of mutinous sailors seized control of HMS Bounty from its captain William Bligh in dramatic fashion. A new book by Harrison Christian explores the life of the author’s direct ancestor Fletcher Christian, who famously led the mutiny. Speaking with Rob Attar, Christian explains why the crew decided to overpower Bligh, during their Pacific voyage, and tells the extraordinary story of their blood-soaked colony on Pitcairn Island.

Harrison Christian is the author of Men Without Country: The True Story of Exploration and Rebellion in the South Seas (Ultimo, 2022)