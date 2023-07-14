Napoleon podcast episodes
- Georgianaudio
Napoleon: the insecure emperor.
Adam Zamoyski offers his views on the iconic French leader, exploring how his stellar career was driven by insecurities
- Periodaudio
Napoleon the art thief.
Cynthia Saltzman reveals how the French leader plundered Europe’s greatest works of art
- Georgianaudio
The Napoleonic Wars: everything you wanted to know.
Mike Rapport tackles listener questions about the 19th-century conflicts that tore Europe apart and had repercussions across the globe
- Georgianaudio
Disciplining the "scum of the Earth".
Zack White details the crimes and punishments in the Duke of Wellington’s army during the Napoleonic wars
- General Modernaudio
Secrets of war leadership.
Andrew Roberts reflects on some of the greatest and most nefarious war leaders of the past and considers what traits they shared
- Georgianaudio
The battle of Trafalgar.
Sam Willis describes the 1805 British naval victory and challenges misconceptions about the importance of the battle in the war against Napoleon
- Georgianaudio
The myth and memory of Waterloo.
Luke Reynolds considers why the 1815 battle of Waterloo remains so prominent in the British imagination several centuries on
- Georgianaudio
Waterloo 200 special.
Julian Humphrys and Tim Blanning discuss Napoleon’s final defeat as we reach the bicentenary of the famous battle
- Georgianaudio
The orphan hero who fought at Trafalgar.
Helen Berry gives a lecture on the extraordinary story of an 18th-century foundling, George King
- Georgianaudio
The Duke of Wellington.
Professor Gary Sheffield describes the political talents of the Duke of Wellington