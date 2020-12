In a lecture she delivered at our 2019 Chester History Weekend, Helen Berry shares an extraordinary story from her book Orphans of Empire: The Fate of London’s Foundlings – of the 18th-century orphan George King, who was abandoned at London’s Foundling Hospital and went on to a remarkable life.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive our podcast newsletter Enter your email address now to receive the latest HistoryExtra podcasts and more Thanks for signing up to receive our podcast newsletter Register to HistoryExtra now to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Manage your newsletter preferences now Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to HistoryExtra's terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3