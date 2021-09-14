Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. From Roman villas to Downton Abbey: Britain’s country houses

From Roman villas to Downton Abbey: Britain’s country houses

Clive Aslet traces Britain’s 2,000-year love affair with the country house, and what it reveals about the nation’s evolving political landscape

An archetypal country house in its grounds, in the mist

Published:

Clive Aslet, author of The Story of the Country House: A History of Places and People, reveals how Britain’s attitude to its stately piles has reflected the nation’s evolving political and economic landscape over the past 2,000 years.

Advertisement

Clive Aslet is the author of The Story of the Country House: A History of Places and People (Yale, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

An archetypal country house in its grounds, in the mist
Learn more about this subject
SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW