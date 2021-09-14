From Roman villas to Downton Abbey: Britain’s country houses
Clive Aslet traces Britain’s 2,000-year love affair with the country house, and what it reveals about the nation’s evolving political landscape
Clive Aslet, author of The Story of the Country House: A History of Places and People, reveals how Britain’s attitude to its stately piles has reflected the nation’s evolving political and economic landscape over the past 2,000 years.
