Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. Georgian terrorists: the Cato Street Conspiracy

Georgian terrorists: the Cato Street Conspiracy

Stephen Bates examines a failed attempt to murder the British cabinet in February 1820 and explores the background and aftermath of this violent plot

The Cato Street conspiracy

On the 200th anniversary of the Cato Street Conspiracy, Stephen Bates examines a failed attempt to murder the entire British cabinet in February 1820. He also explores the background and aftermath of this violent plot.

How to download the History Extra podcast

On the 200th anniversary of the Cato Street Conspiracy, Stephen Bates examines a failed attempt to murder the entire British cabinet in February 1820. He also explores the background and aftermath of this violent plot.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Crime and punishment

Portrait of Thomas Cromwell. Found in the collection of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collections. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Peterloo Massacre podcast.
Georgian

Peterloo: the story of a massacre

Historian and broadcaster David Reynolds. (Photo by Ian Farrell)
Victorian

The long history of Brexit

podcast-logo-2013-250x175_49-4340909
Georgian

George III and the art of anatomy

Treaty Of Paris, 1783, by Benjamin West (Photo by Granger/REX/Shutterstock)
Georgian

Brexit and American independence