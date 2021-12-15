All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Triumph against the odds: the 1821 Greek Revolution
Mark Mazower explains how the Greeks secured an unlikely victory against the Ottoman empire in their 1820s fight for freedom
Historian Mark Mazower explains how the Greeks secured an unlikely victory against the Ottoman empire in their 1820s fight for freedom. Speaking to Rob Attar, he also reveals how the dramatic events of two centuries ago would have a profound impact on the future of the European continent.
Mark Mazower is the author of The Greek Revolution: 1821 and the Making of Modern Europe (Allen Lane, 2021)