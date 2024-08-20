King George III ruled Great Britain and Ireland between 1760–1820. His reign was marked by the loss of the American colonies in 1783, yet he is also primarily remembered as the so-called ‘mad king’. Following the king’s mental decline due to an illness, his son acted as regent from 1811 until the king's death. Charlotte Hodgman and Amanda Foreman explore Kew Palace in Richmond, where George III was incarcerated during several bouts of mental illness, and consider the king's life in his final years…