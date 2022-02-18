History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. Who was the Grand Old Duke of York?

Who was the Grand Old Duke of York?

There's been some debate about which Duke of York is the subject of the nursery rhyme...

Portrait of Prince Frederick, Duke of York and Albany

Published:

Some say the nursery rhyme refers to Richard of York, the father of Edward IV and Richard III. In December 1460, he “gave battle in vain” at the battle of Wakefield during the Wars of the Roses, and was killed by the Lancastrians.

Advertisement

However, a more likely candidate is Frederick, Duke of York, the second son of King George III.

Frederick was Commander-in-Chief of the British Army for much of the Napoleonic Wars (except for a brief period when he resigned after his mistress was found to be taking bribes to influence the appointment of officers).

In 1794, he led an army in an unsuccessful campaign against the French in the Low Countries – and it’s probably this campaign to which the nursery rhyme alludes.

Though he showed little talent as a general, Frederick was an able administrator, and made a number of important reforms to the Army, improving the lot of the common soldier. He’s commemorated by a statue on a granite column at Waterloo Place in London.

Advertisement

This content first appeared in February 2015 issue of BBC History Revealed

Authors

Jonny Wilkes

Jonny Wilkes

Freelance writer

Jonny Wilkes is a former staff writer for BBC History Revealed, and he continues to write for both the magazine and HistoryExtra. He has BA in History from the University of York.

Tags

More on: Europe

Holding image
Learn more about this subject
Subs 3 for 5 Feb 2022 Sidebar

Save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today

SUBSCRIBE NOW