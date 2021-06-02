William Blake: “artist or genius, or mystic, or madman”

John Higgs discusses the unconventional life and extraordinary art of poet and painter William Blake. He explains how an eccentric outsider once mocked and dismissed as a madman is now hailed in the pantheon of British art, and reveals how Blake’s work is still misunderstood today.

John Higgs is the author of William Blake vs the World (Orion, 2021)

