What great paintings say: Marriage à-la-mode: 2. The Tête à Tête by William Hogarth, c1743–45

A quick glance at William Hogarth’s oil on canvas work is enough to tell the viewer that all is not well in this 18th-century aristocratic household. The second in a six-part series, designed to illustrate the disastrous consequences of marrying for money rather than love, evidence of disorder, debauchery and disarray are scattered all around the expensive, yet garishly decorated, room.

“Hogarth’s Marriage A-la-Mode series spoke to the social preoccupations of the time,” says Alice Insley, assistant curator of historic British art at Tate Britain and co-curator of a current exhibition on the artist. “It’s a classic tale of an aristocratic family that has fallen on hard times marrying into a wealthy merchant family who are looking to better their social standing: a marriage of convenience.”

The union is clearly not a happy one. The clock to the right of the mantelpiece shows that it is past midday, yet there is little in the way of household activity. Viscount Squanderfield is slumped in a chair after a night of debauchery with his mistress – alluded to by the dog who is tugging a woman’s muslin cap from his pocket and the lady’s favour wrapped around his fallen sword. The Viscountess, too, seems to be feeling the effects of what, from the scattered cards on the floor, looks to have been a late evening of gaming. Even the servant in the adjoining room, his hair still in rollers, looks half asleep, stretching and yawning.

“This series is one of the finest four examples of Hogarth’s painting,” says Insley, “and follows the couple’s relationship from the brokering of their marriage to the tragic conclusion to their dissolute lives.

“Hogarth made a name for himself with these types of paintings – what he referred to as his modern moral series – and their contemporary themes struck a chord during a period of rapid social change in England.