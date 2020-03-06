History TV and radio: what’s on in March 2020?

7–13 March

Royal Doctors: Treating the Monarchy

Channel 5

Saturday 7 March, 7pm

Kate Williams considers how royals down the years have kept themselves – or not kept themselves – trim and fit. Alongside interviews with Princess Diana’s acupuncturist and hints on how to avoid over-indulging at banquets, expect more serious history such as, for example, the story of Elizabeth II’s ‘hidden’ uncle.

Archive On 4: Call Up: The Story of National Service

BBC Radio 4

Saturday 7 March, 8pm

The last conscripts to be called up in the UK got their papers 60 years ago. What was the experience like for the two million men who had no choice but to serve with the armed forces? With the help of the archives, Richard Vinen uncovers some of their stories.

Pick of the week

Hilary Mantel: Return to Wolf Hall

BBC Two

Saturday 7 March, 9pm

Filmed during the six months leading up to the publication of The Mirror & The Light, novelist Hilary Mantel discusses her trilogy charting the career and eventual downfall of Thomas Cromwell. The documentary also offers a glimpse into Mantel’s own life, including the experience of growing up under the shadow of a dark family secret.

Lost Lives

BBC Two

Saturday 7 March, 10pm

Inspired by the 1999 book of the same name, this moving documentary chronicles every life taken during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Over a backdrop of contemporary and archive footage, those giving readings include Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Fairley and Adrian Dunbar.

Back in Time for the Corner Shop

BBC Two

Tuesday 10 March, 8pm

The Ardern family’s retail time-travelling odyssey sees them fetching up in the 1950s and 1960s. At the beginning of the era, rationing is still in place, but gradually austerity begins to lose its bite. Billy Bragg guests, discussing skiffle music.

In Our Time

BBC Radio 4

Thursday 12 March, 9am

Melvyn Bragg and learned guests discuss the Scottish Presbyterian movement and, more specifically, the bonds made in the 16th and 17th centuries between Presbyterians and their monarchs. It’s a tale of ongoing tension followed by, in the reign of Charles II, repression.

Villages By The Sea

BBC Two

Thursday 12 March, 7.30pm

Archaeologist Ben Robinson heads for The Holy Island in Northumbria, a seaside locale key to the history of Christianity in the UK. Followed by Secrets of the Museum (8pm), which follows preparations for a V&A exhibition devoted to cars.

Babylon Berlin

Sky Atlantic

Friday 13 March, 9pm & 10pm

The stylish drama continues with another double bill that captures the tensions of Weimar Republic-era Germany. First up, Detective Gereon Rath’s investigation into the Betty Winter case gathers momentum and grows to encompass further killings, and Greta receives an unexpected visitor.

29 February – 6 March

Start the Week

BBC Radio 4

Monday, 2 March, 9am

In the week The Mirror And The Light is published, Hilary Mantel discusses the final volume in her Wolf Hall trilogy with Andrew Marr. The book covers the last years of Thomas Cromwell’s life and resumes the story in the wake of the execution of Anne Boleyn.

The Californian Century

BBC Radio 4

Monday, 2 March, 1.45pm

The cultural history of California continues and concludes with another five weekday episodes. First up, Stanley Tucci narrates the story of William Shockley (1910–89), the founder of Silicon Valley and quite brilliant but also a man disliked, for good reasons, by many who worked with him.

OK, Boomer!

BBC Radio 4

Monday, 2 March, 4pm

The gulf in understanding between young and old seems wide, summed up by the millennial’s putdown that gives this documentary its title. But is this intergenerational conflict somehow new or does it have antecedents in previous ages? Yes. Historian Rhys Jones takes the long view here.

Age of the Image

BBC Four

Monday, 2 March, 9pm

Art historian James Fox’s latest four-part series considers how the power of images has changed our world since the 20th century. It’s in part a series about great artists, but also about how scientific and technological advances have meant we can all make images.

The Essay: Women Writers to Put Back on the Bookshelf

BBC Radio 3

Monday, 2 March, 10.45pm

New Generation Thinkers speak up for female writers whose work is too often overlooked. In the first of five weekday episodes, Sophie Coulombeau champions poet and novelist Charlotte Turner (1749–1806), who mothered 13 children, supported her family through her pen, and whose sonnets about (possibly much-needed) solitude anticipated similar poems by William Wordsworth.

Back in Time for the Corner Shop

BBC Two

Tuesday 3 March, 8pm

The Arden family travel through the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s as the living history series continues. This was, we learn, an era when professional grocery skills reached a peak. Less happily, the interwar period also brought great hardship to many and meant shopkeepers had to keep an eye on who’d bought what on “tick”.

Royal History’s Biggest Fibs With Lucy Worsley

BBC Four

Tuesday 3 March, 9pm

In the wake of The Favourite, many now see the reign of Queen Anne through a Hollywood lens. How much of this portrayal, which rests on a scandalous kiss-and-tell account written by Anne’s lady in waiting, Sarah Churchill, should we believe? Lucy Worsley investigates.

A Very British History

BBC Four

Wednesday 4 March, 9pm

Rachel Nguyen looks back to the 1970s and 1980s, an era when Vietnamese refugees, including her own parents, settled in the UK. It’s in part a tale of how the traumas suffered by the so-called “boat people” is still playing down through the years.

Pick of the week

Villages By The Sea

BBC Two

Thursday 5 March, 7.30pm

Archaeologist Ben Robinson looks back to eras when Britain’s coastal villages, now mostly sleepy places, were on history’s front line. He begins on the steep streets of Clovelly on the North Devon coast, a village that took advantage of a Victorian-era tourist boom. Followed by Secrets Of The Museum (8pm).

Warbird Workshop

Yesterday

Thursday 5 March, 9pm

This new series looks at the work of those who restore vintage military aircraft and, despite the planes’ venerable ages, keep them in the air. The subject of the first show in the series is a Spitfire that, following a crash landing, has seen far better days.

Babylon Berlin

Sky Atlantic

Friday 6 March, 9pm & 10pm

The drama set in Weimar-era Germany returns for a third season. The story opens with chaotic scenes playing out in the wake of the 1929 stockmarket, crash before heading back in time to a few weeks previously and to a macabre death.

