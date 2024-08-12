Late-medieval England course: week three quiz
Discover how much you've learned about government and politics in the later Middle Ages with our quiz
Try 5 issues of BBC History Magazine for £5 +10% Gloucester History Festival 2024 event tickets
Published: August 12, 2024 at 6:31 PM
–
Advertisement
Discover more learning from week three of our course on life in late-medieval England
Video lecture: political communities – watching time 18 mins
Your guide to the Peasants' Revolt of 1381 – reading time 9 mins
King's justice: raising a grievance in medieval England – reading time 7 mins
Henry IV: the usurper king – reading time 10 mins
Richard II: "I find myself a traitor" – reading time 6 mins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Subscriber exclusive: 10% off Gloucester History Festival 2024 when try 5 issues for £5
Try 5 issues for £5
Advertisement