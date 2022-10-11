When the Mary Rose was first pulled from the Solent, you could be forgiven for thinking that what had been salvaged was just a “pile of old wood”. But, over the years, incredible developments in conservation and analysis have revealed the wreck to be a precious historical resource, allowing us to discover more than we could have imagined. In this final episode, Emily Briffett speaks to Christopher Dobbs, Professor Eleanor Schofield and Dr Alex Hildred to understand the complex conservation processes behind keeping the wreck alive.

Advertisement