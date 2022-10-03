History Extra logo
15 minutes of fame: Babur, dynasty founder and diarist

Margaret MacMillan profiles the life and legacy of the 15th-century leader Babur, who founded the Mughal empire – and kept a renowned diary

By
Published: October 3, 2022 at 4:26 pm
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday, and to celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Professor Margaret MacMillan nominates Babur. Speaking with Matt Elton, she considers the life and legacy of the 15th-century leader, who founded the Mughal empire – and kept a renowned diary.

