15 minutes of fame: Babur, dynasty founder and diarist
Margaret MacMillan profiles the life and legacy of the 15th-century leader Babur, who founded the Mughal empire – and kept a renowned diary
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday, and to celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Professor Margaret MacMillan nominates Babur. Speaking with Matt Elton, she considers the life and legacy of the 15th-century leader, who founded the Mughal empire – and kept a renowned diary.
Browse more episodes about figures from history who deserve 15 minutes of fame
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book for your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com