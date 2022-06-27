History Extra logo
15 minutes of fame: Hildegard of Bingen, medieval polymath

Janina Ramirez explains why medieval polymath Hildegard of Bingen deserves recognition today

By
Published: June 27, 2022 at 3:52 pm

It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Dr Janina Ramirez nominates Hildegard of Bingen. Speaking with Emily Briffett, she explains why this 12th-century abbess, composer, scientist, writer and saint deserves to be better remembered today.

