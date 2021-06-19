All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
African Europeans
From Roman emperors and medieval saints to enslaved people, Olivette Otele charts the long history of Africans in Europe
Published:
In a conversation recorded as part of our virtual lecture series, Olivette Otele discusses her book African Europeans: An Untold History, which charts the long history of Africans in Europe and explores the role that African individuals – from enslaved people to Roman emperors and medieval saints – have played in European history.
Olivette Otele is the author of African Europeans: An Untold History (Hurst, 2020)