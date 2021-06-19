Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

African Europeans

From Roman emperors and medieval saints to enslaved people, Olivette Otele charts the long history of Africans in Europe

Published:

In a conversation recorded as part of our virtual lecture series, Olivette Otele discusses her book African Europeans: An Untold History, which charts the long history of Africans in Europe and explores the role that African individuals – from enslaved people to Roman emperors and medieval saints – have played in European history.

Olivette Otele is the author of African Europeans: An Untold History (Hurst, 2020)

