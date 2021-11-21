History Extra logo
Anglo-Scottish border wars: everything you wanted to know

Michael Brown responds to listener questions on the cross-border clashes that marred relations between England and Scotland in the late Middle Ages

How much blood was spilled in the border regions of England and Scotland from the 14th to the 16th centuries? Who were the Reivers? And why did the French get involved? Michael Brown talks to Spencer Mizen about the cross-border clashes that marred Anglo-Scottish relations for 200 years.

Authors

Spencer Mizen

Spencer Mizen

Production Editor, BBC History Magazine

Spencer is production editor of BBC History Magazine

