At home with the medieval aristocracy

Professor Louise Wilkinson, a medievalist at the University of Lincoln talks about her research into the household accounts of Eleanor de Montfort, a key figure in the mid-13th century civil war. The conversation particularly discusses what these accounts tell us about day-to-day life in an aristocratic household – what people ate and drank, what they wore, and what they did on a daily basis – as well as how they inform us about the ramifications of the political upheavals that occurred at the time.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3