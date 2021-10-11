At home with the Mongols

“The Horde” was an empire like no other, ruled by Nomadic Mongol Khans for three centuries. But how was the Mongol empire governed, and what was everyday life like within it? Marie Favereau speaks to David Musgrove about her Cundill prize-shortlisted book on the subject.

Advertisement

Marie Favereau is the author of The Horde: How the Mongols Changed the World (Belknap Press, 2021)