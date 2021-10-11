All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
At home with the Mongols
Marie Favereau discusses life in the Mongol empire – from how it was ruled to the daily experiences of those within it

“The Horde” was an empire like no other, ruled by Nomadic Mongol Khans for three centuries. But how was the Mongol empire governed, and what was everyday life like within it? Marie Favereau speaks to David Musgrove about her Cundill prize-shortlisted book on the subject.
Marie Favereau is the author of The Horde: How the Mongols Changed the World (Belknap Press, 2021)