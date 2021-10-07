What was the ‘Ball of the Burning Men’?

On 28 January 1393, a masquerade ball was held at the French royal court to celebrate the marriage of one of the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting. The young King Charles VI and five of his noble companions performed a dance as ‘wild men’, disguised in masks and shaggy costumes made from linen and resin.

Late, and somewhat intoxicated, the Duke of Orleans arrived carrying a lit torch, being unaware of the strict prohibitions on bringing naked flames into the hall. One account describes how he then ‘threw’ the torch at the dancers, but others suggest he simply came too close to them while trying to guess their identities.