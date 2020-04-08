Accessibility Links

The Black Death and social change

Jane Whittle looks at how the devastating medieval plague reshaped the economy and society of England

The Dance of Death

As we seek to understand the broader impacts of Covid-19, historian Jane Whittle looks at how the devastating plague of the 1340s significantly reshaped the economy and society of England.

