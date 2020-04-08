The Black Death and social change
Jane Whittle looks at how the devastating medieval plague reshaped the economy and society of England
As we seek to understand the broader impacts of Covid-19, historian Jane Whittle looks at how the devastating plague of the 1340s significantly reshaped the economy and society of England.
