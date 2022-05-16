Cathedrals: from bishops' seats to tourist hotspots
Nicholas Orme traces the story of English cathedrals, from their early medieval roots to their role in modern day communities
Published: May 16, 2022 at 12:23 pm
Nicholas Orme speaks to Emily Briffett about the long story of English cathedrals, tracing their role in society from their beginnings in the early Middle Ages to the modern day. Nicholas reveals how cathedrals have survived the turbulence of religious and social change, and explores what they can reveal to us about our history.
Advertisement
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Try 3 issues for £5 PLUS receive The Queen Special Edition worth £9.99* when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement