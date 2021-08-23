The forgotten matriarch of the Wars of the Roses
Annie Garthwaite discusses her new novel based on the life of Cecily Neville, who worked tirelessly to help her family seize the throne
Cecily Neville, mother of Richard III, is typically glossed over in the story of the Wars of Roses. But behind the scenes, she fought her own war, using intrigue, manipulation and the power of words to support her family’s struggle for power. Annie Garthwaite discusses her new novel, Cecily, following the extraordinary life of this forgotten matriarch.
Annie Garthwaite is the author of Cecily (Penguin, 2021)