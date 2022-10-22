Geoffrey Chaucer is one of the most famous figures in English literature, and remains widely lauded for his major works such as The Canterbury Tales and Troilus and Criseyde. However, a dark shadow looms over Chaucer’s story: a possible case of sexual assault. Dr Euan Roger of The National Archives and Prof Sebastian Sobecki of the University of Toronto, have just published some new findings that provide us with a new take on this – David Musgrove caught up with Euan to discover more.

Advertisement

Find out more about the open access material in the Chaucer review at scholarlypublishingcollective.org/psup/chaucer