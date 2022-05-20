The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
Christine de Pizan: from medieval writer to feminist icon
Charlotte Cooper-Davis details the life and legacy of the prolific medieval author and poet, Christine de Pizan
Charlotte Cooper-Davis delves into the life and legacy of Christine de Pizan, a late medieval writer who was actively involved in the production of her own works. Speaking with Emily Briffett, Charlotte explores Christine’s vast catalogue of written work and how she has since become seen as a feminist icon.