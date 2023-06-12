Christmas feasts with Annie Gray | HistoryExtra podcast series
- Medieval
Christmas feasts with Annie GrayEpisode 1: Medieval & Tudor revelry.
From brawn to plum pottage, Annie Gray takes us back to the raucous world of festive feasting in the medieval and Tudor eras
- Georgian
Christmas feasts with Annie GrayEpisode 2: Georgian elegance.
Annie Gray transports us back to the glamorous dinner parties, dangerous parlour games and decadent desserts of Georgian Christmas
- Victorian
Christmas feasts with Annie GrayEpisode 3: Victorian merrymaking.
From creepy greetings cards to booze-soaked tipsy cakes, Annie Gray guides us through festive feasting in the Victorian era
- 20th Century
Christmas feasts with Annie GrayEpisode 4: WW2 rationing & postwar absurdity.
Annie Gray looks back on festive food in the 20th century – from suspect dishes made under rationing to joyful postwar creations