Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. The church in medieval England: everything you wanted to know

The church in medieval England: everything you wanted to know

Professor Nicholas Orme answers listener questions about the church in medieval England

Everything you wanted to know about the church in medieval England – Nicholas Orme podcast

Published:

Did medieval people have sex in churches? What was a boy bishop? And why did women have to sit in the ‘safe side’ of a church in the Middle Ages? In the latest episode of our everything you want to know series, Professor Nicholas Orme responds to author questions and popular internet search queries about the church in medieval England.

Advertisement

 Nicholas Orme is the author of the upcoming book Going to Church in Medieval England (Yale University Press, due 27 July)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

Advertisement

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Tags

More on: England

Everything you wanted to know about the church in medieval England – Nicholas Orme podcast
Learn more about this subject
SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW