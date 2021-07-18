The church in medieval England: everything you wanted to know

Did medieval people have sex in churches? What was a boy bishop? And why did women have to sit in the ‘safe side’ of a church in the Middle Ages? In the latest episode of our everything you want to know series, Professor Nicholas Orme responds to author questions and popular internet search queries about the church in medieval England.

Advertisement

Nicholas Orme is the author of the upcoming book Going to Church in Medieval England (Yale University Press, due 27 July)