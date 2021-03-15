The Clifford’s Tower massacre & medieval anti-Semitism
Dean Irwin explains the story of the 1190 anti-Semitic massacre at Clifford’s Tower in York, and how it fits into the wider story of England’s medieval Jewish population
Published:
In March 1190, all the Jewish residents of York lost their lives in an anti-Semitic massacre at Clifford’s Tower. Dean Irwin explains what happened, and how it fits into the wider story of England’s medieval Jewish population.
- Read more: The persecution of Jews in medieval England
