The Clifford’s Tower massacre & medieval anti-Semitism

Dean Irwin explains the story of the 1190 anti-Semitic massacre at Clifford’s Tower in York, and how it fits into the wider story of England’s medieval Jewish population

Dean Irwin explains the story of the 1190 anti-Semitic massacre at Clifford’s Tower in York, and how it fits into the wider story of England’s medieval Jewish population. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

In March 1190, all the Jewish residents of York lost their lives in an anti-Semitic massacre at Clifford’s Tower. Dean Irwin explains what happened, and how it fits into the wider story of England’s medieval Jewish population.

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

