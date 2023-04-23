Crusader states: everything you wanted to know
Nicholas Morton charts the rise and fall of the Middle Eastern regions held by the Franks in 12th and 13th centuries
Published: April 23, 2023 at 7:59 am
After the fall of Jerusalem into Frankish hands in 1099 during the First Crusade, a string of new crusader states emerged, initiating Western rule in the region for almost 200 years. Drawing on listener questions and top search queries, Emily Briffett speaks to Dr Nicholas Morton to find out more about these states – and why the complicated story of this region has such a long cultural afterlife.
