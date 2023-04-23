After the fall of Jerusalem into Frankish hands in 1099 during the First Crusade, a string of new crusader states emerged, initiating Western rule in the region for almost 200 years. Drawing on listener questions and top search queries, Emily Briffett speaks to Dr Nicholas Morton to find out more about these states – and why the complicated story of this region has such a long cultural afterlife.

Advertisement

Authors

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant

Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London

Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe to either BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed by MIDNIGHT 23rd April to get your £10 M&S gift card + FREE access to HistoryExtra (including ad the free Podcast) worth £34.99.

SEE OFFER
Advertisement