Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. Everything you ever wanted to know about the Crusades, but were afraid to ask

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Crusades, but were afraid to ask

Rebecca Rist responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the medieval Christian campaigns in the Middle East

First Crusade, Siege of Antioch, c1097,14th-century illustration (Photo by Getty Images)

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Rebecca Rist responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the medieval Christian campaigns in the Middle East.

How to download the History Extra podcast

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, historian Rebecca Rist responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the medieval Christian campaigns in the Middle East.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80
US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Europe

First Crusade, Siege of Antioch, c1097,14th-century illustration (Photo by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Medieval

A big day in history: The day Pope Urban II exhorted Christians to go on crusade

A Saracen attack on Crusaders, from the French manuscript 'Chroniques de Saint Denis', c1200. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Medieval

Traders and crusaders

Max Adams. (Photo by Kona Macphee/Royal Literary Fund)
Medieval

Remarkable women through history

Illustration of the capture of Jerusalem during the third crusade
Medieval

Crusader, deserter and traitor: the life and legacy of Raymond III of Tripoli