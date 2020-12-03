New take on Aztec history revealed as winner of the 2020 Cundill History Prize

A new look at the lives of the Aztecs in their own words has been announced as the winner of this year’s Cundill History Prize.

Fifth Sun: A New History of the Aztecs by Camilla Townsend was revealed as the recipient of the $75,000 award at a virtual ceremony on 3 December. Townsend, distinguished professor of history at Rutgers University, beat fellow nominees William Dalrymple for The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East Company, and Vincent Brown for Tacky’s Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War. The decision was made by chair of the jury Peter Frankopan and jurors Anne Applebaum, Lyse Doucet, Eliga Gould and Sujit Sivasundaram.

Fifth Sun guides readers through more than 300 years of history, from the years before 1299 to the changes that took place in the decades after the invasion of the Spanish in 1519–21. Focusing on the lives of individual Aztec people, it considers that conquest as part of a wider story that continues to have resonance in the region today.

