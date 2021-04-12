Accessibility Links

Dan Jones on 1,000 years of British history

To mark HistoryExtra’s 1,000th episode, Dan Jones takes us on a whistlestop tour through the last millennium of British history

To mark HistoryExtra’s 1,000th episode, Dan Jones takes us on a whistlestop tour through the last millennium of British history. (Image by Steve Sayers)

Published:

To mark HistoryExtra’s 1,000th episode, Dan Jones takes us on a whistlestop tour through the last millennium of British history, touching on some of the most memorable moments and reinterrogating the familiar stories we tell about our national past.

Dan Jones is the author of Crusaders: An Epic History of the Holy Land (Head of Zeus, 2019).

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

