The Dark Ages: a ‘black hole’ in Britain’s history

Max Adams pieces together the evidence to uncover what happened after the fall of Roman Britain

Max Adams pieces together the evidence to uncover what happened after the fall of Roman Britain. (Image by Getty Images)

Max Adams discusses his book The First Kingdom, Britain in the Age of Arthur, which pieces together the evidence to uncover what happened after the fall of Roman Britain. He speaks about some of the current theories about the era 400-600 AD, and why Arthurian myths have proven so popular.

Max Adams is the author of The First Kingdom, Britain in the Age of Arthur (Apollo, 2020)

