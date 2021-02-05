All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The Dark Ages: a ‘black hole’ in Britain’s history
Max Adams pieces together the evidence to uncover what happened after the fall of Roman Britain
Max Adams discusses his book The First Kingdom, Britain in the Age of Arthur, which pieces together the evidence to uncover what happened after the fall of Roman Britain. He speaks about some of the current theories about the era 400-600 AD, and why Arthurian myths have proven so popular.
Max Adams is the author of The First Kingdom, Britain in the Age of Arthur (Apollo, 2020)
