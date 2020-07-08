Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. David Abulafia on The Boundless Sea

David Abulafia on The Boundless Sea

David Abulafia discusses his latest book, The Boundless Sea: A Human History of the Oceans, winner of the prestigious Wolfson History Prize. Our conversation focuses in particular on the medieval era

Wolfson Prize winner 2020 David Abulafia. (Photo by Fran Monks)

Historian David Abulafia discusses his latest book, The Boundless Sea: A Human History of the Oceans, which was recently declared the winner of the prestigious Wolfson History Prize. Our conversation focuses in particular on the maritime history of the medieval era.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Culture

Wolfson Prize winner 2020 David Abulafia. (Photo by Fran Monks)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

The coronation of King Henry III, 13th century. (Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Medieval

The fine rolls of King Henry III

<> on February 5, 2013 in London, England.
Medieval

Richard III’s face recreated from Leicester skull

charlotte-of-wales-4-b489bac
Period

The most popular historical figures you’ve (probably) never heard of

Clifford's Tower stands on the site where around 150 Jews took their own lives rather than renounce their faith, in 1190. (Photo by Dreamstime)
Medieval

The persecution of Jews in medieval England